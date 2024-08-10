Bahraini dinar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Georgian laris is currently 7.143 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.627% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 7.189 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 7.138 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.212% decrease in value.