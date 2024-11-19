Bahraini dinar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Georgian laris is currently 7.290 today, reflecting a 0.630% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.181% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 7.290 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 7.232 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.