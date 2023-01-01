20 Georgian laris to Bulgarian levs

Convert GEL to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 gel
13.24 bgn

1.00000 GEL = 0.66197 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
How to convert Georgian laris to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bulgarian Lev
1 GEL0.66197 BGN
5 GEL3.30983 BGN
10 GEL6.61965 BGN
20 GEL13.23930 BGN
50 GEL33.09825 BGN
100 GEL66.19650 BGN
250 GEL165.49125 BGN
500 GEL330.98250 BGN
1000 GEL661.96500 BGN
2000 GEL1323.93000 BGN
5000 GEL3309.82500 BGN
10000 GEL6619.65000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Georgian Lari
1 BGN1.51065 GEL
5 BGN7.55325 GEL
10 BGN15.10650 GEL
20 BGN30.21300 GEL
50 BGN75.53250 GEL
100 BGN151.06500 GEL
250 BGN377.66250 GEL
500 BGN755.32500 GEL
1000 BGN1510.65000 GEL
2000 BGN3021.30000 GEL
5000 BGN7553.25000 GEL
10000 BGN15106.50000 GEL