10 bgn
15.03 gel

лв1.000 BGN = ₾1.503 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
BGN to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51861.5843
Low1.49451.4711
Average1.50831.5294
Change-0.93%2.18%
1 BGN to GEL stats

The performance of BGN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5186 and a 30 day low of 1.4945. This means the 30 day average was 1.5083. The change for BGN to GEL was -0.93.

The performance of BGN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5843 and a 90 day low of 1.4711. This means the 90 day average was 1.5294. The change for BGN to GEL was 2.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6681.3731.5221.3240.78418.326
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.005
1 NZD0.60.54910.8230.9130.7940.4710.99
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Georgian Lari
1 BGN1.50329 GEL
5 BGN7.51645 GEL
10 BGN15.03290 GEL
20 BGN30.06580 GEL
50 BGN75.16450 GEL
100 BGN150.32900 GEL
250 BGN375.82250 GEL
500 BGN751.64500 GEL
1000 BGN1,503.29000 GEL
2000 BGN3,006.58000 GEL
5000 BGN7,516.45000 GEL
10000 BGN15,032.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bulgarian Lev
1 GEL0.66521 BGN
5 GEL3.32603 BGN
10 GEL6.65206 BGN
20 GEL13.30412 BGN
50 GEL33.26030 BGN
100 GEL66.52060 BGN
250 GEL166.30150 BGN
500 GEL332.60300 BGN
1000 GEL665.20600 BGN
2000 GEL1,330.41200 BGN
5000 GEL3,326.03000 BGN
10000 GEL6,652.06000 BGN