1 thousand British pounds sterling to Uruguayan pesos

Convert GBP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
49,309.80 uyu

1.00000 GBP = 49.30980 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
How to convert British pounds sterling to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Uruguayan Peso
1 GBP49.30980 UYU
5 GBP246.54900 UYU
10 GBP493.09800 UYU
20 GBP986.19600 UYU
50 GBP2465.49000 UYU
100 GBP4930.98000 UYU
250 GBP12327.45000 UYU
500 GBP24654.90000 UYU
1000 GBP49309.80000 UYU
2000 GBP98619.60000 UYU
5000 GBP246549.00000 UYU
10000 GBP493098.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 UYU0.02028 GBP
5 UYU0.10140 GBP
10 UYU0.20280 GBP
20 UYU0.40560 GBP
50 UYU1.01399 GBP
100 UYU2.02799 GBP
250 UYU5.06998 GBP
500 UYU10.13995 GBP
1000 UYU20.27990 GBP
2000 UYU40.55980 GBP
5000 UYU101.39950 GBP
10000 UYU202.79900 GBP