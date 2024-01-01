Falkland Islands pounds to Qatari rials today

Convert FKP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
4,635.15 qar

1.000 FKP = 4.635 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3021.4731.6620.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7491.7241.9461.13321.327
1 USD0.9210.787183.2041.3571.5310.89116.781
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Qatari Rial
1 FKP4.63515 QAR
5 FKP23.17575 QAR
10 FKP46.35150 QAR
20 FKP92.70300 QAR
50 FKP231.75750 QAR
100 FKP463.51500 QAR
250 FKP1,158.78750 QAR
500 FKP2,317.57500 QAR
1000 FKP4,635.15000 QAR
2000 FKP9,270.30000 QAR
5000 FKP23,175.75000 QAR
10000 FKP46,351.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Falkland Islands Pound
1 QAR0.21574 FKP
5 QAR1.07871 FKP
10 QAR2.15743 FKP
20 QAR4.31486 FKP
50 QAR10.78715 FKP
100 QAR21.57430 FKP
250 QAR53.93575 FKP
500 QAR107.87150 FKP
1000 QAR215.74300 FKP
2000 QAR431.48600 FKP
5000 QAR1,078.71500 FKP
10000 QAR2,157.43000 FKP