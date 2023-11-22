5 Euros to New Taiwan dollars

Convert EUR to TWD at the real exchange rate

5 eur
172.15 twd

1.00000 EUR = 34.43030 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
How to convert Euros to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR34.43030 TWD
5 EUR172.15150 TWD
10 EUR344.30300 TWD
20 EUR688.60600 TWD
50 EUR1721.51500 TWD
100 EUR3443.03000 TWD
250 EUR8607.57500 TWD
500 EUR17215.15000 TWD
1000 EUR34430.30000 TWD
2000 EUR68860.60000 TWD
5000 EUR172151.50000 TWD
10000 EUR344303.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02904 EUR
5 TWD0.14522 EUR
10 TWD0.29044 EUR
20 TWD0.58088 EUR
50 TWD1.45221 EUR
100 TWD2.90442 EUR
250 TWD7.26105 EUR
500 TWD14.52210 EUR
1000 TWD29.04420 EUR
2000 TWD58.08840 EUR
5000 TWD145.22100 EUR
10000 TWD290.44200 EUR