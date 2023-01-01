1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Euros

Convert TWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
29.33 eur

1.00000 TWD = 0.02933 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02933 EUR
5 TWD0.14665 EUR
10 TWD0.29331 EUR
20 TWD0.58661 EUR
50 TWD1.46653 EUR
100 TWD2.93306 EUR
250 TWD7.33265 EUR
500 TWD14.66530 EUR
1000 TWD29.33060 EUR
2000 TWD58.66120 EUR
5000 TWD146.65300 EUR
10000 TWD293.30600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR34.09410 TWD
5 EUR170.47050 TWD
10 EUR340.94100 TWD
20 EUR681.88200 TWD
50 EUR1704.70500 TWD
100 EUR3409.41000 TWD
250 EUR8523.52500 TWD
500 EUR17047.05000 TWD
1000 EUR34094.10000 TWD
2000 EUR68188.20000 TWD
5000 EUR170470.50000 TWD
10000 EUR340941.00000 TWD