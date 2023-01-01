10 Ethiopian birrs to Romanian leus

Convert ETB to RON at the real exchange rate

10 etb
0.81 ron

1.00000 ETB = 0.08115 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090590.85771.493931.662730.963718.7505
1 GBP1.1494311.25345104.4341.717161.911181.107721.5523
1 USD0.9170.797798183.31751.369951.524740.883717.1944
1 INR0.01100620.00957540.012002310.01644250.01830030.01060640.206372

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Romanian Leu
1 ETB0.08115 RON
5 ETB0.40574 RON
10 ETB0.81149 RON
20 ETB1.62297 RON
50 ETB4.05743 RON
100 ETB8.11486 RON
250 ETB20.28715 RON
500 ETB40.57430 RON
1000 ETB81.14860 RON
2000 ETB162.29720 RON
5000 ETB405.74300 RON
10000 ETB811.48600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ethiopian Birr
1 RON12.32310 ETB
5 RON61.61550 ETB
10 RON123.23100 ETB
20 RON246.46200 ETB
50 RON616.15500 ETB
100 RON1232.31000 ETB
250 RON3080.77500 ETB
500 RON6161.55000 ETB
1000 RON12323.10000 ETB
2000 RON24646.20000 ETB
5000 RON61615.50000 ETB
10000 RON123231.00000 ETB