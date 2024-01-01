Ethiopian birrs to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert ETB to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
177.13 mad

1.000 ETB = 0.1771 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:10
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2961.4741.6620.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7221.7251.9461.13221.324
1 USD0.9210.787183.2031.3581.5320.89116.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Moroccan Dirham
1 ETB0.17713 MAD
5 ETB0.88563 MAD
10 ETB1.77126 MAD
20 ETB3.54252 MAD
50 ETB8.85630 MAD
100 ETB17.71260 MAD
250 ETB44.28150 MAD
500 ETB88.56300 MAD
1000 ETB177.12600 MAD
2000 ETB354.25200 MAD
5000 ETB885.63000 MAD
10000 ETB1,771.26000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
1 MAD5.64569 ETB
5 MAD28.22845 ETB
10 MAD56.45690 ETB
20 MAD112.91380 ETB
50 MAD282.28450 ETB
100 MAD564.56900 ETB
250 MAD1,411.42250 ETB
500 MAD2,822.84500 ETB
1000 MAD5,645.69000 ETB
2000 MAD11,291.38000 ETB
5000 MAD28,228.45000 ETB
10000 MAD56,456.90000 ETB