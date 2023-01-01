50 Ethiopian birrs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ETB to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 etb
9.00 mad

1.00000 ETB = 0.17993 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090590.85011.493991.66260.9637518.7485
1 GBP1.1494311.25345104.4261.717231.911041.1077621.5501
1 USD0.9170.797798183.31051.371.524620.8837517.1926
1 INR0.01100710.00957620.012003310.01644450.01830050.01060790.206368

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Moroccan Dirham
1 ETB0.17993 MAD
5 ETB0.89965 MAD
10 ETB1.79930 MAD
20 ETB3.59860 MAD
50 ETB8.99650 MAD
100 ETB17.99300 MAD
250 ETB44.98250 MAD
500 ETB89.96500 MAD
1000 ETB179.93000 MAD
2000 ETB359.86000 MAD
5000 ETB899.65000 MAD
10000 ETB1799.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
1 MAD5.55771 ETB
5 MAD27.78855 ETB
10 MAD55.57710 ETB
20 MAD111.15420 ETB
50 MAD277.88550 ETB
100 MAD555.77100 ETB
250 MAD1389.42750 ETB
500 MAD2778.85500 ETB
1000 MAD5557.71000 ETB
2000 MAD11115.42000 ETB
5000 MAD27788.55000 ETB
10000 MAD55577.10000 ETB