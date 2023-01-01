5 Egyptian pounds to Dominican pesos

Convert EGP to DOP at the real exchange rate

5 egp
9.21 dop

1.00000 EGP = 1.84142 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.0990.80081.493951.662850.962918.7284
1 GBP1.1496911.2531104.3881.71751.911671.1070421.5308
1 USD0.917450.798021183.30351.37061.525550.883417.182
1 INR0.01101310.009579680.012004310.01645310.01831320.01060460.206258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Dominican Peso
1 EGP1.84142 DOP
5 EGP9.20710 DOP
10 EGP18.41420 DOP
20 EGP36.82840 DOP
50 EGP92.07100 DOP
100 EGP184.14200 DOP
250 EGP460.35500 DOP
500 EGP920.71000 DOP
1000 EGP1841.42000 DOP
2000 EGP3682.84000 DOP
5000 EGP9207.10000 DOP
10000 EGP18414.20000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 DOP0.54306 EGP
5 DOP2.71529 EGP
10 DOP5.43058 EGP
20 DOP10.86116 EGP
50 DOP27.15290 EGP
100 DOP54.30580 EGP
250 DOP135.76450 EGP
500 DOP271.52900 EGP
1000 DOP543.05800 EGP
2000 DOP1086.11600 EGP
5000 DOP2715.29000 EGP
10000 DOP5430.58000 EGP