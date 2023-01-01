10 Dominican pesos to Egyptian pounds

Convert DOP to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 dop
5.43 egp

1.00000 DOP = 0.54320 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
How to convert Dominican pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 DOP0.54320 EGP
5 DOP2.71601 EGP
10 DOP5.43201 EGP
20 DOP10.86402 EGP
50 DOP27.16005 EGP
100 DOP54.32010 EGP
250 DOP135.80025 EGP
500 DOP271.60050 EGP
1000 DOP543.20100 EGP
2000 DOP1086.40200 EGP
5000 DOP2716.00500 EGP
10000 DOP5432.01000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Dominican Peso
1 EGP1.84094 DOP
5 EGP9.20470 DOP
10 EGP18.40940 DOP
20 EGP36.81880 DOP
50 EGP92.04700 DOP
100 EGP184.09400 DOP
250 EGP460.23500 DOP
500 EGP920.47000 DOP
1000 EGP1840.94000 DOP
2000 EGP3681.88000 DOP
5000 EGP9204.70000 DOP
10000 EGP18409.40000 DOP