2000 Egyptian pounds to Danish kroner

Convert EGP to DKK at the real exchange rate

2,000 egp
442.75 dkk

1.00000 EGP = 0.22137 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.91751.370550.7981481.5256783.30253.672528.8745
1 EUR1.089911.493760.86981.6628390.79144.0026631.4703
1 CAD0.7296340.6694510.5823561.1131860.78032.6795821.0678
1 GBP1.25291.149691.7171611.91151104.374.6012836.1769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Danish Krone
1 EGP0.22137 DKK
5 EGP1.10687 DKK
10 EGP2.21374 DKK
20 EGP4.42748 DKK
50 EGP11.06870 DKK
100 EGP22.13740 DKK
250 EGP55.34350 DKK
500 EGP110.68700 DKK
1000 EGP221.37400 DKK
2000 EGP442.74800 DKK
5000 EGP1106.87000 DKK
10000 EGP2213.74000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 DKK4.51723 EGP
5 DKK22.58615 EGP
10 DKK45.17230 EGP
20 DKK90.34460 EGP
50 DKK225.86150 EGP
100 DKK451.72300 EGP
250 DKK1129.30750 EGP
500 DKK2258.61500 EGP
1000 DKK4517.23000 EGP
2000 DKK9034.46000 EGP
5000 DKK22586.15000 EGP
10000 DKK45172.30000 EGP