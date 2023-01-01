5 Algerian dinars to Samoan talas

Convert DZD to WST at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
0.10 wst

1.00000 DZD = 0.02041 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
How to convert Algerian dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 DZD0.02041 WST
5 DZD0.10204 WST
10 DZD0.20408 WST
20 DZD0.40816 WST
50 DZD1.02041 WST
100 DZD2.04081 WST
250 DZD5.10202 WST
500 DZD10.20405 WST
1000 DZD20.40810 WST
2000 DZD40.81620 WST
5000 DZD102.04050 WST
10000 DZD204.08100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Algerian Dinar
1 WST49.00010 DZD
5 WST245.00050 DZD
10 WST490.00100 DZD
20 WST980.00200 DZD
50 WST2450.00500 DZD
100 WST4900.01000 DZD
250 WST12250.02500 DZD
500 WST24500.05000 DZD
1000 WST49000.10000 DZD
2000 WST98000.20000 DZD
5000 WST245000.50000 DZD
10000 WST490001.00000 DZD