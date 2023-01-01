10 Algerian dinars to Samoan talas

Convert DZD to WST at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
0.20 wst

1.00000 DZD = 0.02041 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.089490.74971.493131.661430.9635518.7262
1 GBP1.1506211.2535104.421.718051.91171.1086821.547
1 USD0.917950.797766183.30251.37061.525090.884417.1895
1 INR0.01101930.009576740.012004410.01645330.01830780.01061670.20635

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 DZD0.02041 WST
5 DZD0.10204 WST
10 DZD0.20409 WST
20 DZD0.40817 WST
50 DZD1.02043 WST
100 DZD2.04087 WST
250 DZD5.10217 WST
500 DZD10.20435 WST
1000 DZD20.40870 WST
2000 DZD40.81740 WST
5000 DZD102.04350 WST
10000 DZD204.08700 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Algerian Dinar
1 WST48.99870 DZD
5 WST244.99350 DZD
10 WST489.98700 DZD
20 WST979.97400 DZD
50 WST2449.93500 DZD
100 WST4899.87000 DZD
250 WST12249.67500 DZD
500 WST24499.35000 DZD
1000 WST48998.70000 DZD
2000 WST97997.40000 DZD
5000 WST244993.50000 DZD
10000 WST489987.00000 DZD