Dominican pesos to Omani rials today

Convert DOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
6.532 omr

1.000 DOP = 0.006532 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2371.4731.6630.96618.237
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6631.7251.9471.13121.355
1 USD0.9220.787183.1831.3581.5330.89116.811
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Omani Rial
1 DOP0.00653 OMR
5 DOP0.03266 OMR
10 DOP0.06532 OMR
20 DOP0.13064 OMR
50 DOP0.32660 OMR
100 DOP0.65319 OMR
250 DOP1.63298 OMR
500 DOP3.26597 OMR
1000 DOP6.53193 OMR
2000 DOP13.06386 OMR
5000 DOP32.65965 OMR
10000 DOP65.31930 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Dominican Peso
1 OMR153.09400 DOP
5 OMR765.47000 DOP
10 OMR1,530.94000 DOP
20 OMR3,061.88000 DOP
50 OMR7,654.70000 DOP
100 OMR15,309.40000 DOP
250 OMR38,273.50000 DOP
500 OMR76,547.00000 DOP
1000 OMR153,094.00000 DOP
2000 OMR306,188.00000 DOP
5000 OMR765,470.00000 DOP
10000 OMR1,530,940.00000 DOP