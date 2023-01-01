100 Dominican pesos to Omani rials

Convert DOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 dop
0.677 omr

1.00000 DOP = 0.00677 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090990.90741.493711.661560.964418.7326
1 GBP1.1507511.25545104.621.719021.912191.1097821.5582
1 USD0.916650.796527183.33251.369251.523110.8840517.1717
1 INR0.01100020.009558420.012000110.01643120.01827750.01060870.206062

How to convert Dominican pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Omani Rial
1 DOP0.00677 OMR
5 DOP0.03384 OMR
10 DOP0.06768 OMR
20 DOP0.13535 OMR
50 DOP0.33838 OMR
100 DOP0.67676 OMR
250 DOP1.69190 OMR
500 DOP3.38380 OMR
1000 DOP6.76760 OMR
2000 DOP13.53520 OMR
5000 DOP33.83800 OMR
10000 DOP67.67600 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Dominican Peso
1 OMR147.76300 DOP
5 OMR738.81500 DOP
10 OMR1477.63000 DOP
20 OMR2955.26000 DOP
50 OMR7388.15000 DOP
100 OMR14776.30000 DOP
250 OMR36940.75000 DOP
500 OMR73881.50000 DOP
1000 OMR147763.00000 DOP
2000 OMR295526.00000 DOP
5000 OMR738815.00000 DOP
10000 OMR1477630.00000 DOP