1.00000 DOP = 0.01552 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 DOP0.01552 CHF
5 DOP0.07759 CHF
10 DOP0.15519 CHF
20 DOP0.31038 CHF
50 DOP0.77595 CHF
100 DOP1.55190 CHF
250 DOP3.87975 CHF
500 DOP7.75950 CHF
1000 DOP15.51900 CHF
2000 DOP31.03800 CHF
5000 DOP77.59500 CHF
10000 DOP155.19000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Dominican Peso
1 CHF64.43700 DOP
5 CHF322.18500 DOP
10 CHF644.37000 DOP
20 CHF1288.74000 DOP
50 CHF3221.85000 DOP
100 CHF6443.70000 DOP
250 CHF16109.25000 DOP
500 CHF32218.50000 DOP
1000 CHF64437.00000 DOP
2000 CHF128874.00000 DOP
5000 CHF322185.00000 DOP
10000 CHF644370.00000 DOP