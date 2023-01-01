1 Dominican peso to Swiss francs

Convert DOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 dop
0.01 chf

1.00000 DOP = 0.01445 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869151.1066592.04471.46671.627550.9273818.7619
1 GBP1.1505511.2733105.9061.687571.872641.06721.5873
1 USD0.90360.785361183.17421.325351.47070.8379516.9538
1 INR0.01086430.009442360.01202310.01593460.01768210.01007460.203835

How to convert Dominican pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 DOP0.01445 CHF
5 DOP0.07227 CHF
10 DOP0.14454 CHF
20 DOP0.28909 CHF
50 DOP0.72271 CHF
100 DOP1.44543 CHF
250 DOP3.61357 CHF
500 DOP7.22715 CHF
1000 DOP14.45430 CHF
2000 DOP28.90860 CHF
5000 DOP72.27150 CHF
10000 DOP144.54300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Dominican Peso
1 CHF69.18370 DOP
5 CHF345.91850 DOP
10 CHF691.83700 DOP
20 CHF1383.67400 DOP
50 CHF3459.18500 DOP
100 CHF6918.37000 DOP
250 CHF17295.92500 DOP
500 CHF34591.85000 DOP
1000 CHF69183.70000 DOP
2000 CHF138367.40000 DOP
5000 CHF345918.50000 DOP
10000 CHF691837.00000 DOP