10 Dominican pesos to Swiss francs

Convert DOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 dop
0.14 chf

1.00000 DOP = 0.01446 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692551.1066592.04741.46671.627790.9275918.7618
1 GBP1.1504111.2731105.8921.68731.872621.0671121.5838
1 USD0.903650.785484183.17661.325351.470910.8381516.9537
1 INR0.0108640.009443570.012022610.01593420.01768420.01007680.203828

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 DOP0.01446 CHF
5 DOP0.07229 CHF
10 DOP0.14458 CHF
20 DOP0.28915 CHF
50 DOP0.72288 CHF
100 DOP1.44577 CHF
250 DOP3.61443 CHF
500 DOP7.22885 CHF
1000 DOP14.45770 CHF
2000 DOP28.91540 CHF
5000 DOP72.28850 CHF
10000 DOP144.57700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Dominican Peso
1 CHF69.16720 DOP
5 CHF345.83600 DOP
10 CHF691.67200 DOP
20 CHF1383.34400 DOP
50 CHF3458.36000 DOP
100 CHF6916.72000 DOP
250 CHF17291.80000 DOP
500 CHF34583.60000 DOP
1000 CHF69167.20000 DOP
2000 CHF138334.40000 DOP
5000 CHF345836.00000 DOP
10000 CHF691672.00000 DOP