1 thousand Dominican pesos to Swiss francs

Convert DOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
15.52 chf

1.00000 DOP = 0.01552 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.091590.96721.493391.662480.9634518.7588
1 GBP1.1492911.2544104.5441.716271.910591.1072921.5585
1 USD0.916150.797194183.34151.36821.523110.8826517.1863
1 INR0.0109930.009565390.011998810.01641680.01827560.01059080.206215

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 DOP0.01552 CHF
5 DOP0.07758 CHF
10 DOP0.15516 CHF
20 DOP0.31033 CHF
50 DOP0.77582 CHF
100 DOP1.55164 CHF
250 DOP3.87910 CHF
500 DOP7.75820 CHF
1000 DOP15.51640 CHF
2000 DOP31.03280 CHF
5000 DOP77.58200 CHF
10000 DOP155.16400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Dominican Peso
1 CHF64.44800 DOP
5 CHF322.24000 DOP
10 CHF644.48000 DOP
20 CHF1288.96000 DOP
50 CHF3222.40000 DOP
100 CHF6444.80000 DOP
250 CHF16112.00000 DOP
500 CHF32224.00000 DOP
1000 CHF64448.00000 DOP
2000 CHF128896.00000 DOP
5000 CHF322240.00000 DOP
10000 CHF644480.00000 DOP