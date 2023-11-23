1 Danish krone to Israeli new sheqels

Convert DKK to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0.55 ils

1.00000 DKK = 0.54590 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.


Conversion rates Danish Krone / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DKK0.54590 ILS
5 DKK2.72950 ILS
10 DKK5.45900 ILS
20 DKK10.91800 ILS
50 DKK27.29500 ILS
100 DKK54.59000 ILS
250 DKK136.47500 ILS
500 DKK272.95000 ILS
1000 DKK545.90000 ILS
2000 DKK1091.80000 ILS
5000 DKK2729.50000 ILS
10000 DKK5459.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Danish Krone
1 ILS1.83184 DKK
5 ILS9.15920 DKK
10 ILS18.31840 DKK
20 ILS36.63680 DKK
50 ILS91.59200 DKK
100 ILS183.18400 DKK
250 ILS457.96000 DKK
500 ILS915.92000 DKK
1000 ILS1831.84000 DKK
2000 ILS3663.68000 DKK
5000 ILS9159.20000 DKK
10000 ILS18318.40000 DKK