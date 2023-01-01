1 Djiboutian franc to Nigerian nairas

Convert DJF to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 djf
4.59 ngn

1.00000 DJF = 4.58927 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.09190.92721.490691.661970.963218.7426
1 GBP1.1469211.25125104.2831.709651.906091.1047121.4956
1 USD0.91660.799201183.3431.366351.523350.882917.1793
1 INR0.01099780.00958930.011998610.01639430.0182780.01059360.206128

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 DJF4.58927 NGN
5 DJF22.94635 NGN
10 DJF45.89270 NGN
20 DJF91.78540 NGN
50 DJF229.46350 NGN
100 DJF458.92700 NGN
250 DJF1147.31750 NGN
500 DJF2294.63500 NGN
1000 DJF4589.27000 NGN
2000 DJF9178.54000 NGN
5000 DJF22946.35000 NGN
10000 DJF45892.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Djiboutian Franc
1 NGN0.21790 DJF
5 NGN1.08950 DJF
10 NGN2.17900 DJF
20 NGN4.35800 DJF
50 NGN10.89500 DJF
100 NGN21.79000 DJF
250 NGN54.47500 DJF
500 NGN108.95000 DJF
1000 NGN217.90000 DJF
2000 NGN435.80000 DJF
5000 NGN1089.50000 DJF
10000 NGN2179.00000 DJF