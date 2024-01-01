Cape Verdean escudos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert CVE to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
70.60 cny

1.000 CVE = 0.07060 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2241.4741.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5931.7251.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.9220.788183.2131.3591.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CVE0.07060 CNY
5 CVE0.35298 CNY
10 CVE0.70595 CNY
20 CVE1.41191 CNY
50 CVE3.52977 CNY
100 CVE7.05953 CNY
250 CVE17.64883 CNY
500 CVE35.29765 CNY
1000 CVE70.59530 CNY
2000 CVE141.19060 CNY
5000 CVE352.97650 CNY
10000 CVE705.95300 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CNY14.16520 CVE
5 CNY70.82600 CVE
10 CNY141.65200 CVE
20 CNY283.30400 CVE
50 CNY708.26000 CVE
100 CNY1,416.52000 CVE
250 CNY3,541.30000 CVE
500 CNY7,082.60000 CVE
1000 CNY14,165.20000 CVE
2000 CNY28,330.40000 CVE
5000 CNY70,826.00000 CVE
10000 CNY141,652.00000 CVE