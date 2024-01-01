Convert CVE to CNY at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 cve
70.44 cny

Esc1.000 CVE = ¥0.07044 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8021.4771.6240.96420.016
1 GBP1.18711.275106.5561.7531.9271.14423.751
1 USD0.9310.784183.5641.3741.5110.89718.626
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CVE0,07044 CNY
5 CVE0,35220 CNY
10 CVE0,70440 CNY
20 CVE1,40880 CNY
50 CVE3,52199 CNY
100 CVE7,04398 CNY
250 CVE17,60995 CNY
500 CVE35,21990 CNY
1000 CVE70,43980 CNY
2000 CVE140,87960 CNY
5000 CVE352,19900 CNY
10000 CVE704,39800 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CNY14,19650 CVE
5 CNY70,98250 CVE
10 CNY141,96500 CVE
20 CNY283,93000 CVE
50 CNY709,82500 CVE
100 CNY1.419,65000 CVE
250 CNY3.549,12500 CVE
500 CNY7.098,25000 CVE
1000 CNY14.196,50000 CVE
2000 CNY28.393,00000 CVE
5000 CNY70.982,50000 CVE
10000 CNY141.965,00000 CVE