1,000 cve
17.56 awg

1.000 CVE = 0.01756 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Aruban Florin
1 CVE0.01756 AWG
5 CVE0.08778 AWG
10 CVE0.17555 AWG
20 CVE0.35110 AWG
50 CVE0.87775 AWG
100 CVE1.75550 AWG
250 CVE4.38875 AWG
500 CVE8.77750 AWG
1000 CVE17.55500 AWG
2000 CVE35.11000 AWG
5000 CVE87.77500 AWG
10000 CVE175.55000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AWG56.96370 CVE
5 AWG284.81850 CVE
10 AWG569.63700 CVE
20 AWG1,139.27400 CVE
50 AWG2,848.18500 CVE
100 AWG5,696.37000 CVE
250 AWG14,240.92500 CVE
500 AWG28,481.85000 CVE
1000 AWG56,963.70000 CVE
2000 AWG113,927.40000 CVE
5000 AWG284,818.50000 CVE
10000 AWG569,637.00000 CVE