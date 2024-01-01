Costa Rican colóns to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert CRC to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
5.38 xcd

1.000 CRC = 0.005380 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CRC0.00538 XCD
5 CRC0.02690 XCD
10 CRC0.05380 XCD
20 CRC0.10759 XCD
50 CRC0.26898 XCD
100 CRC0.53796 XCD
250 CRC1.34490 XCD
500 CRC2.68981 XCD
1000 CRC5.37961 XCD
2000 CRC10.75922 XCD
5000 CRC26.89805 XCD
10000 CRC53.79610 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 XCD185.88700 CRC
5 XCD929.43500 CRC
10 XCD1,858.87000 CRC
20 XCD3,717.74000 CRC
50 XCD9,294.35000 CRC
100 XCD18,588.70000 CRC
250 XCD46,471.75000 CRC
500 XCD92,943.50000 CRC
1000 XCD185,887.00000 CRC
2000 XCD371,774.00000 CRC
5000 XCD929,435.00000 CRC
10000 XCD1,858,870.00000 CRC