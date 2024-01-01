Costa Rican colóns to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CRC to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
93.00 mur

1.000 CRC = 0.09300 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 CRC0.09300 MUR
5 CRC0.46499 MUR
10 CRC0.92997 MUR
20 CRC1.85994 MUR
50 CRC4.64986 MUR
100 CRC9.29971 MUR
250 CRC23.24928 MUR
500 CRC46.49855 MUR
1000 CRC92.99710 MUR
2000 CRC185.99420 MUR
5000 CRC464.98550 MUR
10000 CRC929.97100 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 MUR10.75300 CRC
5 MUR53.76500 CRC
10 MUR107.53000 CRC
20 MUR215.06000 CRC
50 MUR537.65000 CRC
100 MUR1,075.30000 CRC
250 MUR2,688.25000 CRC
500 MUR5,376.50000 CRC
1000 MUR10,753.00000 CRC
2000 MUR21,506.00000 CRC
5000 MUR53,765.00000 CRC
10000 MUR107,530.00000 CRC