Costa Rican colóns to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CRC to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
89.26 mur

₡1.000 CRC = ₨0.08926 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09360.0936
Low0.08800.0868
Average0.08970.0902
Change-1.05%-2.71%
View full history

1 CRC to MUR stats

The performance of CRC to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0936 and a 30 day low of 0.0880. This means the 30 day average was 0.0897. The change for CRC to MUR was -1.05.

The performance of CRC to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0936 and a 90 day low of 0.0868. This means the 90 day average was 0.0902. The change for CRC to MUR was -2.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 CRC0.08926 MUR
5 CRC0.44632 MUR
10 CRC0.89264 MUR
20 CRC1.78527 MUR
50 CRC4.46319 MUR
100 CRC8.92637 MUR
250 CRC22.31593 MUR
500 CRC44.63185 MUR
1000 CRC89.26370 MUR
2000 CRC178.52740 MUR
5000 CRC446.31850 MUR
10000 CRC892.63700 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 MUR11.20280 CRC
5 MUR56.01400 CRC
10 MUR112.02800 CRC
20 MUR224.05600 CRC
50 MUR560.14000 CRC
100 MUR1,120.28000 CRC
250 MUR2,800.70000 CRC
500 MUR5,601.40000 CRC
1000 MUR11,202.80000 CRC
2000 MUR22,405.60000 CRC
5000 MUR56,014.00000 CRC
10000 MUR112,028.00000 CRC