1 Swiss franc to Saudi riyals

Convert CHF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 chf
4.28 sar

1.00000 CHF = 4.28278 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86491.0910590.97561.486451.656870.9557519.0156
1 GBP1.156211.2615105.1881.718671.915721.1050421.9863
1 USD0.91660.792707183.38351.36241.51860.8759517.4287
1 INR0.0109920.009506760.011992810.0163390.01821230.01050510.209019

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 CHF4.28278 SAR
5 CHF21.41390 SAR
10 CHF42.82780 SAR
20 CHF85.65560 SAR
50 CHF214.13900 SAR
100 CHF428.27800 SAR
250 CHF1070.69500 SAR
500 CHF2141.39000 SAR
1000 CHF4282.78000 SAR
2000 CHF8565.56000 SAR
5000 CHF21413.90000 SAR
10000 CHF42827.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swiss Franc
1 SAR0.23349 CHF
5 SAR1.16746 CHF
10 SAR2.33493 CHF
20 SAR4.66986 CHF
50 SAR11.67465 CHF
100 SAR23.34930 CHF
250 SAR58.37325 CHF
500 SAR116.74650 CHF
1000 SAR233.49300 CHF
2000 SAR466.98600 CHF
5000 SAR1167.46500 CHF
10000 SAR2334.93000 CHF