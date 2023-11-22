1 Canadian dollar to Omani rials

1 cad
0.281 omr

1.00000 CAD = 0.28122 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 CAD0.28122 OMR
5 CAD1.40608 OMR
10 CAD2.81216 OMR
20 CAD5.62432 OMR
50 CAD14.06080 OMR
100 CAD28.12160 OMR
250 CAD70.30400 OMR
500 CAD140.60800 OMR
1000 CAD281.21600 OMR
2000 CAD562.43200 OMR
5000 CAD1406.08000 OMR
10000 CAD2812.16000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Canadian Dollar
1 OMR3.55598 CAD
5 OMR17.77990 CAD
10 OMR35.55980 CAD
20 OMR71.11960 CAD
50 OMR177.79900 CAD
100 OMR355.59800 CAD
250 OMR888.99500 CAD
500 OMR1777.99000 CAD
1000 OMR3555.98000 CAD
2000 OMR7111.96000 CAD
5000 OMR17779.90000 CAD
10000 OMR35559.80000 CAD