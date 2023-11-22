2000 Canadian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert CAD to BDT at the real exchange rate

2,000 cad
161,743.80 bdt

1.00000 CAD = 80.87190 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.91860.8004162851.528827.1563555.5518
1 INR0.012002710.01102580.009607173.420770.018350.08589560.666772
1 EUR1.088690.696210.8713310.2511.664277.790460.4737
1 GBP1.24935104.0891.147711356.0651.910038.9407969.4036

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CAD80.87190 BDT
5 CAD404.35950 BDT
10 CAD808.71900 BDT
20 CAD1617.43800 BDT
50 CAD4043.59500 BDT
100 CAD8087.19000 BDT
250 CAD20217.97500 BDT
500 CAD40435.95000 BDT
1000 CAD80871.90000 BDT
2000 CAD161743.80000 BDT
5000 CAD404359.50000 BDT
10000 CAD808719.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Canadian Dollar
1 BDT0.01237 CAD
5 BDT0.06183 CAD
10 BDT0.12365 CAD
20 BDT0.24730 CAD
50 BDT0.61826 CAD
100 BDT1.23652 CAD
250 BDT3.09130 CAD
500 BDT6.18260 CAD
1000 BDT12.36520 CAD
2000 BDT24.73040 CAD
5000 BDT61.82600 CAD
10000 BDT123.65200 CAD