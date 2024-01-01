1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Canadian dollars

Convert BDT to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
11.69 cad

Tk1.000 BDT = C$0.01169 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
BDT to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0118
Low0.01160.0116
Average0.01170.0117
Change0.87%-0.19%
1 BDT to CAD stats

The performance of BDT to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0116. This means the 30 day average was 0.0117. The change for BDT to CAD was 0.87.

The performance of BDT to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0116. This means the 90 day average was 0.0117. The change for BDT to CAD was -0.19.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Canadian Dollar
1 BDT0.01169 CAD
5 BDT0.05845 CAD
10 BDT0.11691 CAD
20 BDT0.23381 CAD
50 BDT0.58453 CAD
100 BDT1.16906 CAD
250 BDT2.92265 CAD
500 BDT5.84530 CAD
1000 BDT11.69060 CAD
2000 BDT23.38120 CAD
5000 BDT58.45300 CAD
10000 BDT116.90600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CAD85.53890 BDT
5 CAD427.69450 BDT
10 CAD855.38900 BDT
20 CAD1,710.77800 BDT
50 CAD4,276.94500 BDT
100 CAD8,553.89000 BDT
250 CAD21,384.72500 BDT
500 CAD42,769.45000 BDT
1000 CAD85,538.90000 BDT
2000 CAD171,077.80000 BDT
5000 CAD427,694.50000 BDT
10000 CAD855,389.00000 BDT