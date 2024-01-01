Belarusian rubles to Japanese yen today

Convert BYN to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
46,451 jpy

1.000 BYN = 46.45 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1871.4741.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5851.7261.9471.13121.376
1 USD0.9220.788183.1871.361.5340.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 BYN46.45130 JPY
5 BYN232.25650 JPY
10 BYN464.51300 JPY
20 BYN929.02600 JPY
50 BYN2,322.56500 JPY
100 BYN4,645.13000 JPY
250 BYN11,612.82500 JPY
500 BYN23,225.65000 JPY
1000 BYN46,451.30000 JPY
2000 BYN92,902.60000 JPY
5000 BYN232,256.50000 JPY
10000 BYN464,513.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belarusian Ruble
100 JPY2.15279 BYN
1000 JPY21.52790 BYN
1500 JPY32.29185 BYN
2000 JPY43.05580 BYN
3000 JPY64.58370 BYN
5000 JPY107.63950 BYN
5400 JPY116.25066 BYN
10000 JPY215.27900 BYN
15000 JPY322.91850 BYN
20000 JPY430.55800 BYN
25000 JPY538.19750 BYN
30000 JPY645.83700 BYN