1,000 bwp
28.105 omr

1.000 BWP = 0.02811 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Omani Rial
1 BWP0.02811 OMR
5 BWP0.14053 OMR
10 BWP0.28105 OMR
20 BWP0.56211 OMR
50 BWP1.40527 OMR
100 BWP2.81054 OMR
250 BWP7.02635 OMR
500 BWP14.05270 OMR
1000 BWP28.10540 OMR
2000 BWP56.21080 OMR
5000 BWP140.52700 OMR
10000 BWP281.05400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Botswanan Pula
1 OMR35.58040 BWP
5 OMR177.90200 BWP
10 OMR355.80400 BWP
20 OMR711.60800 BWP
50 OMR1,779.02000 BWP
100 OMR3,558.04000 BWP
250 OMR8,895.10000 BWP
500 OMR17,790.20000 BWP
1000 OMR35,580.40000 BWP
2000 OMR71,160.80000 BWP
5000 OMR177,902.00000 BWP
10000 OMR355,804.00000 BWP