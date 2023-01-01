Botswanan pulas to Omani rials today

Convert BWP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
28.585 omr

1.00000 BWP = 0.02859 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Omani Rial
1 BWP0.02859 OMR
5 BWP0.14293 OMR
10 BWP0.28585 OMR
20 BWP0.57170 OMR
50 BWP1.42925 OMR
100 BWP2.85851 OMR
250 BWP7.14627 OMR
500 BWP14.29255 OMR
1000 BWP28.58510 OMR
2000 BWP57.17020 OMR
5000 BWP142.92550 OMR
10000 BWP285.85100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Botswanan Pula
1 OMR34.98320 BWP
5 OMR174.91600 BWP
10 OMR349.83200 BWP
20 OMR699.66400 BWP
50 OMR1749.16000 BWP
100 OMR3498.32000 BWP
250 OMR8745.80000 BWP
500 OMR17491.60000 BWP
1000 OMR34983.20000 BWP
2000 OMR69966.40000 BWP
5000 OMR174916.00000 BWP
10000 OMR349832.00000 BWP