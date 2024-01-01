500 Bahamian dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert BSD to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 bsd
686.47 cad

B$1.000 BSD = C$1.373 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BSD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38851.3885
Low1.36261.3598
Average1.37651.3706
Change0.76%0.38%
View full history

1 BSD to CAD stats

The performance of BSD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3885 and a 30 day low of 1.3626. This means the 30 day average was 1.3765. The change for BSD to CAD was 0.76.

The performance of BSD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3885 and a 90 day low of 1.3598. This means the 90 day average was 1.3706. The change for BSD to CAD was 0.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.52283.9481.3731.6671.32418.3240.784
1 AUD0.657155.1710.9021.0960.8712.0430.515
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2180.009
1 CAD0.7281.10861.14411.2140.96413.3470.571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BSD1.37295 CAD
5 BSD6.86475 CAD
10 BSD13.72950 CAD
20 BSD27.45900 CAD
50 BSD68.64750 CAD
100 BSD137.29500 CAD
250 BSD343.23750 CAD
500 BSD686.47500 CAD
1000 BSD1,372.95000 CAD
2000 BSD2,745.90000 CAD
5000 BSD6,864.75000 CAD
10000 BSD13,729.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 CAD0.72836 BSD
5 CAD3.64180 BSD
10 CAD7.28359 BSD
20 CAD14.56718 BSD
50 CAD36.41795 BSD
100 CAD72.83590 BSD
250 CAD182.08975 BSD
500 CAD364.17950 BSD
1000 CAD728.35900 BSD
2000 CAD1,456.71800 BSD
5000 CAD3,641.79500 BSD
10000 CAD7,283.59000 BSD