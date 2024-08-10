Bahamian dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 1.373 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.392 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.372 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.295% increase in value.