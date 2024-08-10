Bahamian dollar to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to British pounds sterling is currently 0.784 today, reflecting a -0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.360% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.789 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.781 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.