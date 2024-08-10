Bahamian dollar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Australian dollars is currently 1.522 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.920% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.562 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.514 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.138% increase in value.