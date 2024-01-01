5 Brazilian reais to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BRL to XCD at the real exchange rate

5 brl
2.45 xcd

R$1.000 BRL = $0.4901 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49760.5291
Low0.46940.4694
Average0.48310.4988
Change-1.26%-6.46%
1 BRL to XCD stats

The performance of BRL to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4976 and a 30 day low of 0.4694. This means the 30 day average was 0.4831. The change for BRL to XCD was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5291 and a 90 day low of 0.4694. This means the 90 day average was 0.4988. The change for BRL to XCD was -6.46.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BRL0.49013 XCD
5 BRL2.45067 XCD
10 BRL4.90134 XCD
20 BRL9.80268 XCD
50 BRL24.50670 XCD
100 BRL49.01340 XCD
250 BRL122.53350 XCD
500 BRL245.06700 XCD
1000 BRL490.13400 XCD
2000 BRL980.26800 XCD
5000 BRL2,450.67000 XCD
10000 BRL4,901.34000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 XCD2.04026 BRL
5 XCD10.20130 BRL
10 XCD20.40260 BRL
20 XCD40.80520 BRL
50 XCD102.01300 BRL
100 XCD204.02600 BRL
250 XCD510.06500 BRL
500 XCD1,020.13000 BRL
1000 XCD2,040.26000 BRL
2000 XCD4,080.52000 BRL
5000 XCD10,201.30000 BRL
10000 XCD20,402.60000 BRL