2,000 Brazilian reais to Tunisian dinars

Convert BRL to TND at the real exchange rate

2,000 brl
1,122.370 tnd

R$1.000 BRL = DT0.5612 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57330.6103
Low0.53750.5375
Average0.55480.5760
Change-2.11%-7.70%
1 BRL to TND stats

The performance of BRL to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5733 and a 30 day low of 0.5375. This means the 30 day average was 0.5548. The change for BRL to TND was -2.11.

The performance of BRL to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6103 and a 90 day low of 0.5375. This means the 90 day average was 0.5760. The change for BRL to TND was -7.70.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Tunisian Dinar
1 BRL0.56119 TND
5 BRL2.80593 TND
10 BRL5.61185 TND
20 BRL11.22370 TND
50 BRL28.05925 TND
100 BRL56.11850 TND
250 BRL140.29625 TND
500 BRL280.59250 TND
1000 BRL561.18500 TND
2000 BRL1,122.37000 TND
5000 BRL2,805.92500 TND
10000 BRL5,611.85000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 TND1.78194 BRL
5 TND8.90970 BRL
10 TND17.81940 BRL
20 TND35.63880 BRL
50 TND89.09700 BRL
100 TND178.19400 BRL
250 TND445.48500 BRL
500 TND890.97000 BRL
1000 TND1,781.94000 BRL
2000 TND3,563.88000 BRL
5000 TND8,909.70000 BRL
10000 TND17,819.40000 BRL