Brazilian real to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.561 today, reflecting a 1.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.621% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.562 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.530 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.075% decrease in value.