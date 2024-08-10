500 Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees
Convert BRL to NPR at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to NPR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|24.6492
|26.1298
|Low
|23.2899
|23.2899
|Average
|23.9640
|24.6878
|Change
|-0.80%
|-5.95%
|View full history
1 BRL to NPR stats
The performance of BRL to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.6492 and a 30 day low of 23.2899. This means the 30 day average was 23.9640. The change for BRL to NPR was -0.80.
The performance of BRL to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.1298 and a 90 day low of 23.2899. This means the 90 day average was 24.6878. The change for BRL to NPR was -5.95.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nepalese Rupee
|1 BRL
|24.38470 NPR
|5 BRL
|121.92350 NPR
|10 BRL
|243.84700 NPR
|20 BRL
|487.69400 NPR
|50 BRL
|1,219.23500 NPR
|100 BRL
|2,438.47000 NPR
|250 BRL
|6,096.17500 NPR
|500 BRL
|12,192.35000 NPR
|1000 BRL
|24,384.70000 NPR
|2000 BRL
|48,769.40000 NPR
|5000 BRL
|121,923.50000 NPR
|10000 BRL
|243,847.00000 NPR