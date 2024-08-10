500 Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees

Convert BRL to NPR at the real exchange rate

500 brl
12,192.35 npr

R$1.000 BRL = ₨24.38 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.649226.1298
Low23.289923.2899
Average23.964024.6878
Change-0.80%-5.95%
1 BRL to NPR stats

The performance of BRL to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.6492 and a 30 day low of 23.2899. This means the 30 day average was 23.9640. The change for BRL to NPR was -0.80.

The performance of BRL to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.1298 and a 90 day low of 23.2899. This means the 90 day average was 24.6878. The change for BRL to NPR was -5.95.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nepalese Rupee
1 BRL24.38470 NPR
5 BRL121.92350 NPR
10 BRL243.84700 NPR
20 BRL487.69400 NPR
50 BRL1,219.23500 NPR
100 BRL2,438.47000 NPR
250 BRL6,096.17500 NPR
500 BRL12,192.35000 NPR
1000 BRL24,384.70000 NPR
2000 BRL48,769.40000 NPR
5000 BRL121,923.50000 NPR
10000 BRL243,847.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 NPR0.04101 BRL
5 NPR0.20505 BRL
10 NPR0.41009 BRL
20 NPR0.82019 BRL
50 NPR2.05047 BRL
100 NPR4.10093 BRL
250 NPR10.25232 BRL
500 NPR20.50465 BRL
1000 NPR41.00930 BRL
2000 NPR82.01860 BRL
5000 NPR205.04650 BRL
10000 NPR410.09300 BRL