10 Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner

Convert BRL to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 brl
19.62 nok

R$1.000 BRL = kr1.962 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.98602.1079
Low1.90601.8794
Average1.94961.9793
Change-0.44%-6.85%
1 BRL to NOK stats

The performance of BRL to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9860 and a 30 day low of 1.9060. This means the 30 day average was 1.9496. The change for BRL to NOK was -0.44.

The performance of BRL to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1079 and a 90 day low of 1.8794. This means the 90 day average was 1.9793. The change for BRL to NOK was -6.85.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Norwegian Krone
1 BRL1.96185 NOK
5 BRL9.80925 NOK
10 BRL19.61850 NOK
20 BRL39.23700 NOK
50 BRL98.09250 NOK
100 BRL196.18500 NOK
250 BRL490.46250 NOK
500 BRL980.92500 NOK
1000 BRL1,961.85000 NOK
2000 BRL3,923.70000 NOK
5000 BRL9,809.25000 NOK
10000 BRL19,618.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brazilian Real
1 NOK0.50972 BRL
5 NOK2.54862 BRL
10 NOK5.09724 BRL
20 NOK10.19448 BRL
50 NOK25.48620 BRL
100 NOK50.97240 BRL
250 NOK127.43100 BRL
500 NOK254.86200 BRL
1000 NOK509.72400 BRL
2000 NOK1,019.44800 BRL
5000 NOK2,548.62000 BRL
10000 NOK5,097.24000 BRL