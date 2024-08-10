Brazilian real to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.962 today, reflecting a 0.554% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.627% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.966 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.895 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.010% increase in value.