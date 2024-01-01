10 Brazilian reais to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BRL to CVE at the real exchange rate

10 brl
184.09 cve

R$1.000 BRL = Esc18.41 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.736319.9626
Low17.658517.6585
Average18.195718.8914
Change-1.74%-7.56%
View full history

1 BRL to CVE stats

The performance of BRL to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.7363 and a 30 day low of 17.6585. This means the 30 day average was 18.1957. The change for BRL to CVE was -1.74.

The performance of BRL to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.9626 and a 90 day low of 17.6585. This means the 90 day average was 18.8914. The change for BRL to CVE was -7.56.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BRL18.40940 CVE
5 BRL92.04700 CVE
10 BRL184.09400 CVE
20 BRL368.18800 CVE
50 BRL920.47000 CVE
100 BRL1,840.94000 CVE
250 BRL4,602.35000 CVE
500 BRL9,204.70000 CVE
1000 BRL18,409.40000 CVE
2000 BRL36,818.80000 CVE
5000 BRL92,047.00000 CVE
10000 BRL184,094.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Brazilian Real
1 CVE0.05432 BRL
5 CVE0.27160 BRL
10 CVE0.54320 BRL
20 CVE1.08640 BRL
50 CVE2.71600 BRL
100 CVE5.43200 BRL
250 CVE13.58000 BRL
500 CVE27.16000 BRL
1000 CVE54.32000 BRL
2000 CVE108.64000 BRL
5000 CVE271.60000 BRL
10000 CVE543.20000 BRL