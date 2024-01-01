500 Brazilian reais to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BRL to BAM at the real exchange rate

500 brl
162.62 bam

R$1.000 BRL = KM0.3252 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33100.3528
Low0.31210.3121
Average0.32150.3338
Change-1.65%-7.72%
View full history

1 BRL to BAM stats

The performance of BRL to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3310 and a 30 day low of 0.3121. This means the 30 day average was 0.3215. The change for BRL to BAM was -1.65.

The performance of BRL to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3528 and a 90 day low of 0.3121. This means the 90 day average was 0.3338. The change for BRL to BAM was -7.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BRL0.32523 BAM
5 BRL1.62616 BAM
10 BRL3.25231 BAM
20 BRL6.50462 BAM
50 BRL16.26155 BAM
100 BRL32.52310 BAM
250 BRL81.30775 BAM
500 BRL162.61550 BAM
1000 BRL325.23100 BAM
2000 BRL650.46200 BAM
5000 BRL1,626.15500 BAM
10000 BRL3,252.31000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Brazilian Real
1 BAM3.07474 BRL
5 BAM15.37370 BRL
10 BAM30.74740 BRL
20 BAM61.49480 BRL
50 BAM153.73700 BRL
100 BAM307.47400 BRL
250 BAM768.68500 BRL
500 BAM1,537.37000 BRL
1000 BAM3,074.74000 BRL
2000 BAM6,149.48000 BRL
5000 BAM15,373.70000 BRL
10000 BAM30,747.40000 BRL