100 Brazilian reais to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert BRL to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3310
|0.3528
|Low
|0.3121
|0.3121
|Average
|0.3215
|0.3338
|Change
|-1.65%
|-7.72%
1 BRL to BAM stats
The performance of BRL to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3310 and a 30 day low of 0.3121. This means the 30 day average was 0.3215. The change for BRL to BAM was -1.65.
The performance of BRL to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3528 and a 90 day low of 0.3121. This means the 90 day average was 0.3338. The change for BRL to BAM was -7.72.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 BRL
|0.32523 BAM
|5 BRL
|1.62616 BAM
|10 BRL
|3.25231 BAM
|20 BRL
|6.50462 BAM
|50 BRL
|16.26155 BAM
|100 BRL
|32.52310 BAM
|250 BRL
|81.30775 BAM
|500 BRL
|162.61550 BAM
|1000 BRL
|325.23100 BAM
|2000 BRL
|650.46200 BAM
|5000 BRL
|1,626.15500 BAM
|10000 BRL
|3,252.31000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Brazilian Real
|1 BAM
|3.07474 BRL
|5 BAM
|15.37370 BRL
|10 BAM
|30.74740 BRL
|20 BAM
|61.49480 BRL
|50 BAM
|153.73700 BRL
|100 BAM
|307.47400 BRL
|250 BAM
|768.68500 BRL
|500 BAM
|1,537.37000 BRL
|1000 BAM
|3,074.74000 BRL
|2000 BAM
|6,149.48000 BRL
|5000 BAM
|15,373.70000 BRL
|10000 BAM
|30,747.40000 BRL